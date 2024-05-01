RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 28,910 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in RTX during the third quarter worth $14,186,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $843,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RTX traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.73. 1,009,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,021,125. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.92. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $103.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $135.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 92.55%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.93.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,547 shares of company stock valued at $12,553,645. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

