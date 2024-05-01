Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Sells 15,362 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,362 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spinnaker Trust boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 126,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 75,925 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 298,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,384,000 after buying an additional 36,077 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 34,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 12,561 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 47,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

IBDQ traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $24.69. 113,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,941. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.67. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

