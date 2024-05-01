Short Interest in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Rises By 20.6%

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the March 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 386,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Sylvamo news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 12,225 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $699,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,566,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,500 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,249 shares in the company, valued at $710,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,664. Insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,692,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,209,000 after buying an additional 71,770 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sylvamo by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,823,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,167,000 after purchasing an additional 690,117 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,810,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,562,000 after purchasing an additional 48,047 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 15.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,773,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,949,000 after purchasing an additional 241,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sylvamo by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,148,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,406,000 after purchasing an additional 79,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

Sylvamo stock opened at $62.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.10. Sylvamo has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $64.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.72 million. Sylvamo had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sylvamo will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

Sylvamo Company Profile

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Featured Stories

