Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) were up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.74 and last traded at $9.72. Approximately 83,386 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 474,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on NMRA shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

Neumora Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.11.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Neumora Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neumora Therapeutics

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Featured Articles

