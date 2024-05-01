LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Shares Down 3.2%

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.83 and last traded at $7.84. 335,762 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,403,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LC. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.30.

LendingClub Trading Up 13.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $950.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.60.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. LendingClub had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $180.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingClub

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in LendingClub by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 363.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LendingClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

