Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Trading 7.5% Higher

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) traded up 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.63 and last traded at $18.47. 88,659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 228,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.18.

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $831.14 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.57.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.09. Equities analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $197,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 47,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $1,194,633.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $197,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,266 shares of company stock valued at $5,391,980 over the last 90 days. 45.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $157,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

