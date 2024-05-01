Savant Capital LLC Has $5.09 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $5,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JMOM. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 160.8% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $49.81 on Wednesday. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $52.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.79 million, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.01.

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

