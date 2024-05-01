SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on SWI shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SolarWinds from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in SolarWinds by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 2,870,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,736 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,268,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,420,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in SolarWinds in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the third quarter valued at approximately $791,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SWI opened at $11.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.58. SolarWinds has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $13.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -220.40 and a beta of 0.97.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $198.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.54 million. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that SolarWinds will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. SolarWinds’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,000.00%.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. It provides a suite of network management software that offers real-time visibility into network utilization and bandwidth, as well as the ability to detect, diagnose, and resolve network performance problems; and a suite of infrastructure management products, which monitors and analyzes the performance of applications and their supporting infrastructure, including servers, physical, virtual and cloud infrastructure, storage, and databases.

