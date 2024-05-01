Forum Energy Technologies (FET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $185.20 million during the quarter. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. On average, analysts expect Forum Energy Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Forum Energy Technologies Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of FET opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $228.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.59. Forum Energy Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.77.

Insider Activity at Forum Energy Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, EVP John C. Ivascu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,202.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

