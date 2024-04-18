Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Acquired by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 61.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 39.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $838,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VAW opened at $195.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.52. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $162.48 and a one year high of $205.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

