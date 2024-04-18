Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR) Shares Acquired by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 188.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSJR. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 19,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 87,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 14,575 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 78.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 31,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 139,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJR opened at $21.90 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $22.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.01.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

