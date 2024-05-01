Five Star Bancorp (FSBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 3rd

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.

Five Star Bancorp has a payout ratio of 32.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Five Star Bancorp to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Five Star Bancorp stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $21.85. 1,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,356. Five Star Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.74 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $379.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.37 million for the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Star Bancorp news, Director Robert Truxtun Perry-Smith bought 80,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,750,005.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 227,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,126.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on FSBC. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

