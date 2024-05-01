WealthTrust Axiom LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,271,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,355,141,000 after purchasing an additional 365,871 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 5.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,384,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,162,000 after purchasing an additional 732,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,364,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,568,000 after purchasing an additional 39,510 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,197,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,712,000 after purchasing an additional 26,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 45.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,673,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,944 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.03. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $39.29.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.97.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

