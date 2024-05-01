WealthTrust Axiom LLC Takes Position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,500 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 26.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,998,542 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,514,000 after buying an additional 422,858 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 208,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 126,869 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 110,720 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 52,812 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in MFS Multimarket Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in MFS Multimarket Income Trust by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 647,674 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 51,158 shares during the period. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMT opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. MFS Multimarket Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were paid a $0.034 dividend. This is an increase from MFS Multimarket Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by MFS Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe with greater emphasis on United States. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities issued by U.S. Government, foreign government, mortgage backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

