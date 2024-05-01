Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys Shares of 9,551 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Dollar Tree by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $710,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after buying an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,581.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 205,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,136,000 after buying an additional 192,915 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.85 per share, for a total transaction of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,866.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.00 per share, with a total value of $244,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $118.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.31. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.77 and a 1 year high of $161.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.39. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.60, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

