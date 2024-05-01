WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $321,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 59,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF stock opened at $25.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.55. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $27.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.30 and a 200-day moving average of $23.94.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

