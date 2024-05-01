Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Issues Earnings Results

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05, Yahoo Finance reports. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.500-14.000 EPS.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LLY traded down $4.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $776.49. 1,087,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,046,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.79 billion, a PE ratio of 133.76, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $761.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $669.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $399.26 and a 52 week high of $800.78.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $736.15.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.