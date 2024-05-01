768 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Purchased by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMP. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $449.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total value of $1,546,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total value of $1,546,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,326 shares of company stock worth $29,775,593. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $411.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $419.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.75. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $279.85 and a one year high of $440.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.15%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.