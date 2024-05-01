Five Star Bancorp (FSBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on May 13th

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.

Five Star Bancorp has a payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Five Star Bancorp to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FSBC stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $21.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,376. The firm has a market cap of $378.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Five Star Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $28.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Five Star Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.37 million during the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 23.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSBC shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert Truxtun Perry-Smith purchased 80,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $1,750,005.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 227,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,126.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

