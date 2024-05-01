Five Star Bancorp (FSBC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on May 13th

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd.
Five Star Bancorp has a payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Five Star Bancorp to earn $2.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.
Five Star Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of FSBC stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $21.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,376. The firm has a market cap of $378.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Five Star Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $28.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSBC shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 1st.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Robert Truxtun Perry-Smith purchased 80,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $1,750,005.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 227,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,126.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.57% of the company’s stock.
Five Star Bancorp Company Profile
Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.
