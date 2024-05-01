WealthTrust Axiom LLC Buys New Stake in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATOM. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Atomera by 24.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atomera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 188,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 192,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 47,428 shares during the period. Finally, Avenir Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atomera by 1.3% in the third quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 315,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Atomera news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 8,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $49,767.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,518 shares of company stock valued at $110,687. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atomera stock opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. Atomera Incorporated has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $10.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.62.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Atomera Incorporated engages in the developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

