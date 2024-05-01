Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Bought by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,347,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capri during the third quarter worth approximately $87,352,000. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,090,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,347,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Capri by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 774,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,771,000 after buying an additional 463,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Capri from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

Capri Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:CPRI opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 2.03.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Capri had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

