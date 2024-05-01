Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases 500 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,796 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,486,871 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,495,927,000 after purchasing an additional 386,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,028,061 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,440,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,907 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 8.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,063,795 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $968,410,000 after acquiring an additional 659,632 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,086,681 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $848,984,000 after acquiring an additional 74,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,472,590 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $775,416,000 after acquiring an additional 33,466 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.65.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP stock opened at $125.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.20 and a 200 day moving average of $117.67. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $95.70 and a 1 year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.61%.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total transaction of $1,536,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

