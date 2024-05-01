WealthTrust Axiom LLC Takes Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KWR. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 16.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 6.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the third quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 18.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on KWR. StockNews.com upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

Shares of KWR opened at $186.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $138.67 and a 1 year high of $221.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.26.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $467.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Quaker Chemical announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

