WealthTrust Axiom LLC Purchases New Position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSH. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 26,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Vishay Intertechnology

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 26,154 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $597,095.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 73,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,068.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $785.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.15 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

