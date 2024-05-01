Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the fourth quarter worth $1,780,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of SLR Investment by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 849,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 81,394 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SLR Investment by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 32,647 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SLR Investment by 1,693.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 30,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in SLR Investment by 88.4% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 51,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 24,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

SLR Investment Stock Performance

Shares of SLR Investment stock opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.06. SLR Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $838.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.11.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.00 million. SLR Investment had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 33.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 117.14%.

Insider Activity at SLR Investment

In other news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 46,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $721,048.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,735,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,676,490.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SLR Investment news, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $603,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,642,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,923,229.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Gross acquired 46,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $721,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,735,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,676,490.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 109,336 shares of company stock worth $1,680,539 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SLR Investment from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

SLR Investment Profile

(Free Report)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

