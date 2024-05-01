SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Shares Bought by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,450 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in SandRidge Energy by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,113 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy Stock Down 3.5 %

SD opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.15. The company has a market cap of $508.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 2.15.

SandRidge Energy Cuts Dividend

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 40.94%. The business had revenue of $33.93 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SandRidge Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

SandRidge Energy Profile

(Free Report)

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

