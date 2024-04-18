Key Financial Inc Sells 330 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Key Financial Inc cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTUM. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $689,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $179.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.85. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

