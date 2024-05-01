Chemours (NYSE:CC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 51.73% and a negative net margin of 3.80%. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Chemours updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Chemours Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.51. 1,207,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,890. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. Chemours has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $39.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.85.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -64.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.63.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

