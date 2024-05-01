KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Stock Price Up 6.8%

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.13 and last traded at $12.12. Approximately 71,232 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 700,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KALV shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $509.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.37.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 24,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $351,169.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,074.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 24,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $351,169.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,074.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 22,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $321,736.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,014.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,918. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KalVista Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KALV. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,622,294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,373,000 after buying an additional 383,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,489 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,684,000 after buying an additional 151,808 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 278,292 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd now owns 234,573 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 29,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

