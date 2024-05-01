MARBLEX 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.85 Million (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 1st. One MARBLEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MARBLEX has a market cap of $86.04 million and $2.85 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 37.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX was first traded on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 322,641,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 118,636,488 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 322,641,567 with 118,636,487.63590187 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.74896418 USD and is down -4.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $2,680,254.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

