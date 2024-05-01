WOW-token (WOW) Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 1st. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $220.04 million and $2.69 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can now be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00011037 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WOW-token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02201894 USD and is down -0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $3.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

