Key Financial Inc Purchases 1,245 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 77.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 14,170 shares in the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 55,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:PFM opened at $40.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $629.53 million, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $42.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.55.
PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.
