TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. TransMedics Group’s revenue was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TransMedics Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

TransMedics Group Trading Up 24.2 %

NASDAQ:TMDX traded up $22.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,513,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,951. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -155.06 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.63. TransMedics Group has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $121.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.40.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $1,141,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,044,932.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 4,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $380,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,047,155.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $1,141,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,044,932.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,078 shares of company stock worth $9,972,971 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

