LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:LGIH traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.94. 116,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,705. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $84.15 and a 1-year high of $141.91.

In related news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 7,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $879,709.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,900.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 7,993 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $879,709.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,900.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 6,361 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $712,113.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,823.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,435 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,291 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LGIH. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

