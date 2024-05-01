Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.510-0.710 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Harmonic also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.51-0.71 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.20.

HLIT stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.16. 1,212,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,252. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $18.43.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Harmonic had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $122.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $138,415.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,821.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 10,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $138,415.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 171,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,821.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $1,291,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,582.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,154 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

