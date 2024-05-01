Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.79 and last traded at $49.74. Approximately 190,860 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 348,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.13.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.98.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 85.62% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $129.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 8.37%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAIN. Paradiem LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 183,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,932,000 after purchasing an additional 63,928 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 36,498 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 805,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,709,000 after acquiring an additional 88,802 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $738,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,538,000. 20.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

