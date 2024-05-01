Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.86 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS.

Transocean Stock Down 10.4 %

Shares of RIG opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98. Transocean has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 2.78.

Get Transocean alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Transocean from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.78.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.