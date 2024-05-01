Economic Investment Trust Limited (EVT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on June 28th

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Economic Investment Trust Stock Performance

TSE EVT remained flat at C$143.48 during trading on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$806.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$141.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$136.84. Economic Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$121.95 and a 1 year high of C$144.60.

Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$1.20 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$123.11 million for the quarter. Economic Investment Trust had a net margin of 84.85% and a return on equity of 13.02%.

About Economic Investment Trust

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

