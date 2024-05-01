KBR (NYSE:KBR) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.100-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.4 billion-$7.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.5 billion. KBR also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.10-$3.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on KBR. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.43.

KBR Stock Performance

KBR stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.13. The company had a trading volume of 585,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,108. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. KBR has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $66.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.95.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KBR will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is presently -29.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

