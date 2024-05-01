ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $975,000 Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 10.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,608,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,242,000 after acquiring an additional 420,457 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 43.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 744,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,111,000 after acquiring an additional 226,818 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 19.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,371,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,447,000 after acquiring an additional 225,296 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2,351.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 144,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,074,000 after acquiring an additional 138,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 9.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,147,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,491,000 after acquiring an additional 101,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

ATR stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.25. The stock had a trading volume of 106,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.59. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.63 and a 52 week high of $148.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $838.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.50 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.83%. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

In other AptarGroup news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $4,533,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,528,930.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AptarGroup news, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $284,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,374,357.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 32,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $4,533,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,528,930.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,318,280. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair raised AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AptarGroup from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

