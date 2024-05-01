Great Elm Capital (GECC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Great Elm Capital to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 million. Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 70.71%. On average, analysts expect Great Elm Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GECC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,986. The firm has a market cap of $97.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Great Elm Capital has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $11.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Great Elm Capital’s payout ratio is presently 42.17%.

Great Elm Capital Corp. is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. It invests in the debt instruments of middle market companies. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment.

