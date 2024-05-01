iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the March 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEUS traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $55.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $45.28 and a 52-week high of $57.10. The company has a market cap of $113.43 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.50.

About iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

