Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.200-10.600 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Eaton also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.20-10.60 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $355.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $302.93.

Get Eaton alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ETN

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of ETN stock traded down $4.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $313.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,140,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,930. The company has a market cap of $125.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $306.65 and a 200-day moving average of $260.44. Eaton has a 52 week low of $165.24 and a 52 week high of $333.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total value of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.