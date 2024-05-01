Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 76.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.62.

In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CARR traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $61.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,694,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,868,043. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $63.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

