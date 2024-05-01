Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $66.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share.

Northeast Bank stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.18. 8,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,452. Northeast Bank has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.50.

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

