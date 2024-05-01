Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $66.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share.
Northeast Bank Stock Up 0.9 %
Northeast Bank stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.18. 8,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,452. Northeast Bank has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $59.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.50.
Northeast Bank Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Northeast Bank
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Northeast Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northeast Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.