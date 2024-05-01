Where Food Comes From (WFCF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd.

Where Food Comes From (NASDAQ:WFCF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 million during the quarter.

WFCF stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $12.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067. The stock has a market cap of $65.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.93. Where Food Comes From has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $14.77.

Where Food Comes From Company Profile

Where Food Comes From, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a third-party food verification company in North America. The company operates through Verification and Certification, and Professional Services segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims being made about livestock, food, other specialty crops, and agricultural and aquaculture products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

