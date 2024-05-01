Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 24.28%. Amcor’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Amcor updated its FY24 guidance to $0.685-0.71 EPS.

Amcor Trading Up 10.9 %

AMCR stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.91. 13,235,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,586,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Amcor has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The company has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average is $9.27.

Amcor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 113.64%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amcor from $9.90 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

