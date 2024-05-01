Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.30-10.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.43-16.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.50 billion. Illinois Tool Works also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.300-10.700 EPS.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.0 %

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,115. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $217.06 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.72 and its 200 day moving average is $251.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.49%.

ITW has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Illinois Tool Works from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $257.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total value of $1,493,401.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,292.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,292.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,471 shares of company stock valued at $48,712,316. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

