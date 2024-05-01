Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $21.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland updated its FY24 guidance to $5.25-$6.25 EPS.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,111,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846,652. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.32 and a 200-day moving average of $64.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $87.30.
Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Research Report on ADM
About Archer-Daniels-Midland
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Archer-Daniels-Midland
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- AMD is Down 35%. Now is the Time to Buy the Dip
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Amazon Stands Tall: New Highs Are in Sight
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Chesapeake Energy Stock is The Energy Play, Earnings Confirm
Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.