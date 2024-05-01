WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $195,000 Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC trimmed its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOC. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 345,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 298,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 4.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.24 and a 52 week high of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average is $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 342.87%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

